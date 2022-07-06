Uncles record their wives’ dance performances at a wedding in the cutest way

So many young couples can be seen recording each other, while one perhaps records a dance for an Instagram Reel. But this emotion is not age-specific at all and this particular Instagram video that has gone all kinds of viral is here to show you just that. This video that has been shared on Instagram on a page named @himaqua, shows the scenes at an Indian wedding. And just as expected, a dance performance can be seen taking place on a stage that has been set up for the wedding. This choreographed performance is being done by the ‘aunties’ at the wedding.

“All the uncles in the house with their cameras when the aunties hit the floor,” reads the text inserted in this video. The caption that this Instagram video has been shared with reads, “Our uncles are always young at heart.” And from these descriptions, it becomes quite clear that the uncles were recording their wives’ dance performances, adorably focused on them.

Watch the video below:

This Instagram video that was shared on June 12, already has 3.8 million views on it and the numbers only keep going up.

“This is such a lovely thing, it’s so sweet,” commented an Instagram user. “If this is not my husband, I don’t want him,” posted another. “How romantic, hard to find,” wrote a third.

