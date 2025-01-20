Tech titans Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk share a laugh at Donald Trump's inauguration

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla boss Elon Musk were seen chatting briefly at the Capitol Rotunda ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC. Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk were among tech leaders invited for Donald Trump's inauguration.(X/@SanguiniusOnX)

The two tech titans along with other high-profile CEOs like Apple's Tim Cook, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. The CEOs took their place on the dais inside the Capitol ahead of the ceremony along with politicians and leaders.

The video sent social media into a frenzy as users speculated about what the two “tech bros” could be discussing. The two men were seen smiling while talking briefly away from the crows. Pichai laughed and nodded as Trump continued to speak.

Earlier, in a powerful image, the tech leaders were pictured in the same frame along with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani inside the St John's Church at Washington DC where Trump attended a service before his inauguration ceremony. The photo went viral on social media as many dubbed it a pictures worth billions, in reference to the combined net worth of the CEOs.

Donald Trump to take oath as president

Donald Trump will shortly be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. The members of the Trump and Vance family along with politicians, former US presidents as well as business tycoons who were invited to the ceremony have taken their place on the dais.

On the eve of his inauguration ceremony, Donald Trump held a ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ at the Capital One Arena and reiterated on fulfilling his plans on immigration, birth right citizenship, the war in Ukraine, among others.

Before the ceremony, outgoing president Joe Biden greeted the incoming President and wife Melania Trump on the steps of the White House, remarking, “Welcome Home” When the Biden was asked to describe the day, Biden said only one word: “Joy”.