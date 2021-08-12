Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Unicorn’ with a shopping cart waits for train in a subway station. Watch
trending

‘Unicorn’ with a shopping cart waits for train in a subway station. Watch

“Unicorn sighting," reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The image shows an individual dressed as a unicorn.(Instagram/@subwaycreatures)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you may have seen those videos that showcase something unusual and absolutely entertaining. This video involving a ‘unicorn’ perfectly fits the category. There is a possibility that you will end up watching this short video on loop.

Instagram page Subwaycreatures shared the video with the caption “Unicorn sighting.” The few seconds long video shows an individual dressed in an inflated unicorn costume waiting for a train while holding a shopping cart.

Take a look at the clip that may leave you giggling:

The video was shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments. While some expressed their astonishment, some wrote about the cuteness of the clip. A few also mentioned how hot the custom must be.

“That has to be hot as heck. I’ve been in the subway with regular masks and it felt like a sauna,” wrote an Instagram user. “I told you they exist” joked another while tagging an Instagram user. “This is cute,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old sprints in soccer pitch during game in US. Then this happens

Anand Mahindra took this clip of a dog as a reminder that ‘persistence pays off’

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP