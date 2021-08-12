‘Unicorn’ with a shopping cart waits for train in a subway station. Watch

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you may have seen those videos that showcase something unusual and absolutely entertaining. This video involving a ‘unicorn’ perfectly fits the category. There is a possibility that you will end up watching this short video on loop.

Instagram page Subwaycreatures shared the video with the caption “Unicorn sighting.” The few seconds long video shows an individual dressed in an inflated unicorn costume waiting for a train while holding a shopping cart.

Take a look at the clip that may leave you giggling:

The video was shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments. While some expressed their astonishment, some wrote about the cuteness of the clip. A few also mentioned how hot the custom must be.

“That has to be hot as heck. I’ve been in the subway with regular masks and it felt like a sauna,” wrote an Instagram user. “I told you they exist” joked another while tagging an Instagram user. “This is cute,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON