Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Unlikely friendship between a black panther and a dog is too cute to handle. Watch
trending

Unlikely friendship between a black panther and a dog is too cute to handle. Watch

The videos show a black panther named Luna and a dog named Venza.
The image shows the dog and the black panther duo.(Instagram/@luna_the_pantera)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

This is the story of an unlikely friendship between an adorable black panther named Luna and a cute dog named Venza. Shared on Instagram, the videos of the duo showcase them playing, running, and exploring the world together. There is a chance that their antics will bring a smile to your face.

Luna was born in a zoo in Siberia and was rejected by her mother, reports Bored Panda. However, thanks to a woman, she survived despite having slim chances of it. Soon the animal became a part of her family and best friends with her dog.

Take a look at this video where the big cat is using the pooch to make a jump. What is absolutely interesting is how the pooch remains unbothered by it.

RELATED STORIES

Here is another video following the ‘how it started vs how it is going’ trend:

Then there is this video that shows them having Halloween fun.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely friendship?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

There is a cat hiding in plain sight in this picture. How fast can you spot it?

Emotional to funny: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating Diwali

Man blows small bubbles inside a huge bubble. Video shows incredible result

Man tweets about gifting sweets to delivery executives, post wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP