Unmarked speed breaker causes chaos on Dehradun road: 7 accidents in 15 minutes. Watch

An unmarked speed breaker in Dehradun turned life-threatening after multiple cars and bikes were seen jumping off it. A viral video on social media shows several vehicles going airborne due to the poorly-planned speed breaker. Videos of vehicles jumping and landing a few feet away have terrified many online as the dangerous speed bump seems to appear out of nowhere for the motorists. The videos recorded from the spot showed a scooter flying off the speed breaker and landing sideways a few feet away.(X/@askbhupi)

The speed breaker has come up near Clock Tower in the Smart City area of Dehradun and locals allege it has been causing daily accidents. Reports claimed that last night seven such accidents occurred on this speed breaker in which a child was also injured.

"Seeing the increase in road accidents, the government and administration took the initiative to build speed breakers and zebra crossings at various places but see the height of insensitivity and negligence that the speed breakers have been made as big as mountains which are proving to be fatal and dangerous," Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni said in a post on X, adding that seven accidents were recorded in 15 minutes at the speed breaker.

Take a look at the video here:

The videos recorded from the spot showed a scooter flying off the speed breaker and landing sideways. Onlookers rushed to help the rider who was thrown away from the two-wheeler after impact. A few cars also run over it and come to a grinding halt.

"If you install speed breakers overnight which are not even visible then how will we save ourselves? Are these installed to bring down the vehicle or to reduce the speed?" said one X user.

(Also read: Watch: Unmarked speed breaker causes BMW to fly in Gurgaon, driver says ‘it’s criminal’)

"These speed breakers have been made to create chaos. At least the speed breakers that have been made could have been painted yellow, white or red, whichever is visible to the people," said another.