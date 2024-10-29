Watch: Unmarked speed breaker causes BMW to fly in Gurgaon, driver says ‘it’s criminal’

An unmarked speed breaker in an upscale Gurgaon neighbourhood has earned the ire of commuters as it sends cars ‘flying’ through the air. Footage that has gone viral on social media shows several vehicles, including a luxury BMW and heavy trucks, going airborne due to the poorly-planned speed breaker on Golf Course Road. In Gurgaon, an unmarked speed breaker sends cars 'flying' into the air(X/BunnyPunia)

In one video, a white BMW was seen jumping into the air after hitting the unmarked speed breaker. It remained in the air for at least a few seconds before landing with a bump, its rear bumper scraping the road. It was followed by several trucks where drivers presumably could not see the speed breaker and similarly jumped into the air.

The video from Gurgaon was shared on the social media platform X, where it has gone viral with nearly 8 lakh views.

Watch the dramatic footage below:

“It’s criminal”

The driver of the BMW sedan identified himself in the comments section, saying the incident happened on October 27 on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon. Vipin, the BMW owner, said it was “criminal” to have such a speed breaker that drivers could not see.

“This happened to me yesterday. It’s criminal to leave speed breakers without marking in such roads,” he wrote, adding that he is okay after the mishap aside from the “bad shock” he suffered.

Many people agreed with this opinion as other videos of the dangerous speed breaker went viral on X.

“These types are supposed to be in front of traffic lights so that no one speeds when turns green. Not on highway merging or in the middle where there is a split,” wrote one X user.

“If none of the vehicles are slowing at speed breaker then what's the use of speed breaker?” another person asked.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority also responded to the viral video saying that DLF is taking “necessary action in this matter.”