Six prominent Noida sectors to soon have wider roads, speed breakers and signboards

Six prominent sectors of Noida -- sectors 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, and 122 -- will soon have wider roads, footpaths, speed breakers, signboards, streetlights, and other facilities as the Noida authority has finally commenced development work in these localities. Residents said these were long pending demands and the works were initiated on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to the Noida Highrise Federation (NHRF), an umbrella body of residents, they had raised these demands time and again and are happy that the authority is finally acting on them.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Besides the road overhaul, residents have also sought the installation of CCTV cameras in sectors, adequate deployment of sanitation workers, widening of the road leading to Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad and public transport to the nearest metro stations.

Residents said these were long pending demands and the works were initiated on Wednesday.

There are around 500,000 people residing in these six sectors, and development work will also benefit those living in neighbouring rural areas, said NHRF office-bearers.

Some of the prominent roads now being widened include the narrow, potholed stretch near Yadu Public School in Sector 122 which is also the main road connecting the sector to other places including sectors 117, 120, 121 and Sarfabad, they added.

“We had also met with the MP Dr Mahesh Sharma in this regard and appealed that the demands be met on priority citing inconvenience being faced by residents and commuters,” said NHRF 100x (sectors 100 and above) president Nikhil Singhal.

Locals alleged that the poor road infrastructure caused inconvenience to residents who were often caught in traffic snarls.

“The pothole riddled road near Yadu Public School in Sector 122 was posing a risk to \commuters as the road was frequently waterlogged, leading to road accidents. Besides, the narrow road also resulted in congestion on a daily basis,” Singhal said.

According to residents, the issues were being consistently raised before the authorities for action and finally resurfacing and levelling of roads, streetlights, and other things are being addressed.

“Due to lack of signboards, such as those alerting about U-turn or speed breakers, commuters, especially the ones who are unfamiliar with these sectors and roads, used to face a lot of inconvenience while driving. We were constantly raising these issues before the authorities,” Singhal said.

“Absence of warning sign boards along the roads caused a lot of problems, as these caution vehicle users and minimise risk of accidents. Road infrastructure in Sector 122 was causing problems to motorists as the road witnesses heavy vehicular movement throughout the day with the sector having a population of around 70,000,” NHRF’s general secretary Kapil Mehra said.

Noida Authority chief executive officer Lokesh M was unavailable for comment.

A junior engineer deputed with the Noida authority, not authorised to speak to media, said road repairs and installation of signboards, among other works, were taken up on priority while other works will also be commenced after conclusion of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The counting of votes is on June 4.