Uorfi Javed washes Kurkure before eating, people feel 'offended.' Watch

Uorfi Javed is known for her offbeat fashion and styling. Every now and then, she hits the headlines for making creative dresses. Whether it be a pizza bikini top, a dress made from tea bags, or even making a skirt and a top made using a handbag, Uorfi’s creativity never fails to amaze people. However, this time, Uorfi has gone viral not for unique fashion but for how she eats chips. Yes, you read that right.

Uorfi Javed washing Kurkure in a video.(Instagram/@Uorfi Javed)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent video shared on Instagram, she shared how she eats chips. The clip begins to show her opening a Kurkure packet and then pouring it all on a strainer. Then, she washes the Kurkure underwater! Finally, she takes them out in a bowl and eats them. In the video, she can also be heard saying, “I’ve been doing this since I was a child. I feel this is a better way to eat Kurkure.”

Watch the video of Uorfi Javed washing and eating Kurkure here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few minutes ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The share has also received more than 14,000 likes. Many have also commented on the post.

Check out what are people saying about this video here:

An individual joked, "I thought you are making some kinda outfit with the wrapper and Kurkure makes me think what’s the next creativity level. Is it the strainer, Kukkure, or wrapper?" A second added, "Okay! Now this is something new which is totally unacceptable." A third posted, "Gopi bahu is that you?" "Now I'm offended," expressed a fourth. What do you think about this video?