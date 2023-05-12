Uorfi Javed's dress gets in the way of her drinking tea. Like any chai lover, she finds a way out

Uorfi Javed is known for her offbeat dresses that she often makes using unusual materials. Her Instagram is also filled with various videos showing her unique dresses. Recently, however, she took to the platform to share a video that shows the struggle she faced while drinking tea because of her dress.

The image shows Uorfi Javed trying to drink her tea.(Instagram/@urf7i)

“When chai is more important,” she wrote as she posted the video. The clip opens to show Uorfi Javed sitting in the passenger seat of a car. She is seen wearing a dress with a barricade-like structure in front. That part of her dress is making it hard for her to drink tea from the cup she is holding. However, she eventually finds a way to enjoy the drink.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared less than an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 30,000 likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Straw ka invention bas iss din ke liye hua tha [Straws were invented for this day],” posted actor Prit Kamani. To which, Uorfi Javed reacted and shared, “Garam chai me straw kaise daalu mai [how to put straw in hot tea].” Another commented, “Thanks for keeping everyone entertained.” A third expressed, “Hahahahahaha classic.” A fourth wrote, “Totally funny.” Many expressed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.