UP judge accuses neighbour of stealing pet dog, files FIR for threatening his family

A judge from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that his pet dog was stolen from his house. He has alleged that his neighbour, Dumpy Ahmed, had stolen it. According to reports, he has filed a police complaint against Ahmed, his wife and 12 others people responsible for the missing dog. UP judge has filed an FIR against 14 people over his missing dog. (Representative image)

Ahmed visited the judge’s house on May 16 after the judge’s dog had allegedly attacked his wife and daughter. He also threatened to teach the dog a lesson, as per a report by Hindustan.

When the incident happened, the judge was not at his home in Bareilly’s Suncity colony.

As per a report by the Indian Express, the visit escalated into a heated argument. During the altercation, Ahmed attempted to take hold of the dog. The judge’s wife and daughters tried to protect the dog, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Ahmed then gathered 12 people and threatened the judge’s family with ‘consequences’ if they didn't get out of his way. He, along with his aides then fled the scene with the dog. Upon learning about the incident, the judge, who is posted in Lucknow, contacted Ahmed through WhatsApp. He allegedly threatened and verbally abused the judge, too, the outlet further reported, quoting News24.

The judge has filed an FIR at the Izzatnagar station, accusing Ahmed of threatening his wife, verbally abusing his daughters, and even manhandling them.

According to reports, police went through the CCTV footage but were unable to track the dog.