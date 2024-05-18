 22-year-old arrested after dog bites eight-year-old in Noida - Hindustan Times
22-year-old arrested after dog bites eight-year-old in Noida

ByAshni Dhaor
May 18, 2024 07:12 AM IST

As per the child’s mother, Santosh, the pet is of “pitbull” breed which the apprehended man’s family denied

Noida: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, two days after his pet dog allegedly bit an eight-year-old boy in Noida causing injuries to his hands, legs and stomach, officers said on Friday.

The suspect was released on bail on Thursday after being produced before a judicial magistrate. (HT Photo)
The suspect was released on bail on Thursday after being produced before a judicial magistrate.

As per the child’s mother, Santosh, the pet is a pit bull, a breed largely known for its aggressive nature, but the apprehended man’s family has denied this.

The man, Abhishek (single name only), was later granted bail, pending investigation.

According to complainant Santosh (single name), the incident occurred on Tuesday in Sorkha village that falls under Sector 113 police station, when her son was playing in the street.

“My son was visiting a relative’s home in Sorkha village on Tuesday evening. The relatives live in a rented accommodation, owned by one Moolchand, who lives next door. Moolchand’s son Abhishek owns a pit bull dog. In the evening, as my child was playing right outside the home, the dog attacked him, biting him at least five times all over the body. The dog was not on leash,” said Santosh, who resides in the same village and earns her livelihood as a daily wager along with her husband Manfool.

She said it was only after the pet’s owner intervened that the dog let go of her son.

“My son suffered five grievous bite injuries on his hands, legs and stomach,” said the woman.

On Wednesday, she submitted a complaint against Abhishek at Sector 113 police station.

“An FIR was filed under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code. Abhishek was told to provide a certificate proving his ownership of the dog, but he could not produce one. On Thursday, he was arrested,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manish Mishra.

“The family has denied that their pet dog is a pit bull, as alleged by the child’s mother, and we are taking the help of the district veterinary officer to ascertain the breed and lineage of the pet. Further investigation is being conducted,” said the ADCP.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

News / Cities / Noida / 22-year-old arrested after dog bites eight-year-old in Noida

