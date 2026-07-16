HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Padmini: Celebration of Femininity – A Kathak Performance

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Adamya (The Unbroken) (Director: Ranjan Ghosh)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Sampravah – A Tribute to Late Pt Kundan Lal Gangani Ft. Pt Harish Gangani (Kathak); Ustad Rashid Mustafa & Shariq Mustafa (Tabla duet) & Adnan Shah (Sitar)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: July 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: July 16

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Other Side – Artworks by Ravjot Singh