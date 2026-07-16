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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, July 16 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 08:34:44 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: Padmini: Celebration of Femininity – A Kathak Performance

    Gram it: A dramatic view of dark monsoon clouds looming over the skyline before rain in Sector 67, Gurugram, on Tuesday night. While IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky for today, brace yourselves for hot and humid conditions simultaneously. The maximum temperatures are likely to range between 37°C to 39°C. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)
    Gram it: A dramatic view of dark monsoon clouds looming over the skyline before rain in Sector 67, Gurugram, on Tuesday night. While IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky for today, brace yourselves for hot and humid conditions simultaneously. The maximum temperatures are likely to range between 37°C to 39°C. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 16

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Adamya (The Unbroken) (Director: Ranjan Ghosh)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 16

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Sampravah – A Tribute to Late Pt Kundan Lal Gangani Ft. Pt Harish Gangani (Kathak); Ustad Rashid Mustafa & Shariq Mustafa (Tabla duet) & Adnan Shah (Sitar)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 16

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Lost Illusions (Director: Xavier Giannoli)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: July 16

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Rahul Bhatt Live – Sufi Night

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: July 16

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Other Side – Artworks by Ravjot Singh

    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 16 to 20

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances

    Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 16

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #PlayDate

    What: Punch Needle Workshop

    Where: Bekal Cafe, Unit 9, Golden I, Tech Zone IV, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida

    When: July 16

    Timing: 3.02pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51 & Noida Electronic City (Blue Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Hideout Originals Ft. Aashish Solanki, Inder Sahni & Himanshu Bhardwaj

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: July 16

    Timing: 7pm & 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 16 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 16 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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