UP Police’s witty post after Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir’s spat goes viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 1, which Faf du Plessis’s side won by a margin of 18 runs. Although RCB’s impressive bowling performance during the forty-three IPL 2023 match was noteworthy, it was the heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir that gained attention and became fodder for memes and hilarious tweets. Now, UP Police, too, jumped on the bandwagon and shared an advisory. It has now gone viral, with many lauding the creativity of the police department.

After Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s spat went viral, UP Police shared a witty advisory on its social media handle. (Twitter/@Uppolice)

“Avoid arguing, not calling us. Dial 112 in case of any emergency,” wrote UP Police when translated from English to Hindi. The advisory shared by UP Police reads, “Koi bhi masla hamare liye Virat aur Gambhir nahi. Kisi bhi aakasmik paristhithi me turant 112 dial karein (No issue is too big or serious for us. Dial 112 in case of emergency).”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared, the tweet has raked up more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The tweet has also accumulated thousands of likes. It has also raked a plethora of comments from netizens.

Check out the reactions below:

“Creative. UP police,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Amazing and true.” “Matlab UP Police Virat aur Gambhir kaarvayi karegi (Means UP Police take Virat and Gambhir action)?” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Good job.” “Hahahahahahaha UP police… admin deserves a raise,” commented a fifth.

