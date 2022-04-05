Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Police shares what happens when people party on ‘wrong rooftop’. Watch

The video shared by UP police about people partying on ‘wrong rooftop’ prompted people to post appreciative comments.
The image is taken from the party-related video posted by UP Police on Instagram.(Instagram/@uppolice)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 09:04 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a regular user of social media, there is a possibility that you are aware of the various posts that the different police departments often share. From posting about latest updates to sharing advisory tweets, their posts are of different kinds. Every now and then, they also share those viral videos that show people breaking traffic laws. The departments share those videos as warnings and also in their posts they detail how the rule breakers were punished. Case in point, this video posted by Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on their official Instagram page.

“When we find you partying on the ‘wrong rooftop’, a complimentary treat is on us! If a Good Samaritan sees anyone partying similarly, please send an invitation to 112 & @Uppolice too! RSVP: #UPPolice,” the department quite wittily wrote. They also posted a video.

The video opens to show a few men perched atop of vehicle partying. The clip also shows the action the department took regarding the matter.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 9,400 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Great work,” wrote an Instagram user. “Police power,” posted another. “Awesome,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by UP Police?

