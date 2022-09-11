Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Police talks about cyber security with 'Brahmastra' twist. Seen it yet?

Published on Sep 11, 2022 02:11 PM IST

The video tweeted by UP Police underscores the importance of creating strong passwords to contain cybercrimes.

The image has been taken from the video shared by UP Police to create awareness about cyber security.  (Twitter/@Uppolice)
ByArfa Javaid

Since its release on September 9, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is doing wonders at the box office, so much so that UP Police used its reference to underscore the importance of creating strong passwords to contain cyber crimes.

"Weapons that cancel cybercrime. Use the Brahmastra of protection to avoid online attacks. Use upper/lower case, letter, number and symbol for strong password," read the caption of the post shared by UP Police when translated to English from Hindi. The video highlights the importance of creating strong passwords to protect oneself from cybercrimes. The video that mimicked the film's teaser even educates the audience about the strong password by giving an example, "Bh@#?_51*".

Watch the video on cybercrime below:

The post was shared two days ago. It has since received nearly 1000 likes, over 24,800 views, and several comments. "Brahmastra blockbuster," posted a Twitter user with fire emoji. "Yess, UP Police," commented another with a heart emoticon. "Commendable sir," shared a third.

However, this is not the first time a police department in the country used a recent release or a viral video to educate the masses about pressing issues. Earlier, Mumbai Police used a viral video of men fighting over a bus seat to spread awareness about road safety.

