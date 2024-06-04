UP youth seen vandalising public property in viral video arrested by Saharanpur Police

A youth from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by Saharanpur Police for causing damage at a public place. After a video of the boy was shared on social media, it quickly went viral, and people demanded the police take action against him. Soon, the local police stepped into the matter and nabbed him. Snapshot of the boy destroying the board.

The video was shared on X by the user Sachin Gupta. As Gupta posted the clip, he wrote, "In the pursuit of reels, these boys are also damaging public property. They should be arrested and the damage and compensation should be made. The name of the Insta handle is ‘Faisal Badmash’.

The clip shows the boy destroying a sign that reads "I love Gangoh". For the unversed, Gangoh is a town in Saharanpur. The clip shows the boy breaking the sign using a stick. (Also Read: Offenders must pay for damaging public assets to get bail, Centre told)

After the video reached the Saharanpur police, they shared an update on the microblogging site and shared that in "connection with this case, the accused has been arrested by Gangoh Police station and sent to jail".

Earlier, a person was detained by the Fazilka police for damaging the Udham Singh martyr statue that was placed in Abohar. Davinder Singh, also known as Bhindar, and Jaggi, also known as Harpal Singh, are the two accused individuals that the police have identified. Bhindar was taken into custody, and efforts were underway to apprehend the other accused. The martyr's statue had been destroyed by miscreants after it was unveiled on December 26, 2023, by Punjab ministers Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Baljeet Kaur.

As per Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi, the accused were discovered following the examination of nearby CCTVs, leading to the filing of a complaint under sections 379, 426, and 427 of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.