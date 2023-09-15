UPSC aspirant shares how his girlfriend supported him financially

A story of a UPSC aspirant and his girlfriend has taken social media by storm. The aspirant, who goes by @iUtkarshNeil on X, shared how his girlfriend has supported him throughout the years and how she secretly left money in his wallet after seeing he is low on funds.

Snapshot of the money that the aspirant's girlfriend left for him. (Twitter/@iUtkarshNeil)

"I have been in a long-distance relationship since 5 years. We met during the early days of my UPSC preparation. We both attended coaching together where we fell in love. Today she is working in an MNC and I am still preparing." (Also Read: Reporter proposes news anchor girlfriend on live television)

He further shared, "This year, when I went to meet her, she saw that I had little money in my purse, she without my knowledge put money in my purse. I cried looking at my purse when she dropped me off at the railway station," wrote @iUtkarshNeil on X. He also shared a picture of the money that his girlfriend left for him.

Take a look at the post shared by @iUtkarshNeil here:

This post was shared on September 13. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 2.2 million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this sweet tale:

An individual wrote, "Don't lose her."

A second said, "5 years of long distance is quite a thing! Commendable! Best wishes!"

"Your girlfriend is a gem! Later in life, when you succeed in UPSC, remember to never judge her, as, she being supportive now is her belief in your potential. Good luck with your preparations and loads of blessings to you both!" posted another.

A fourth shared, "Blessed you are to find such an angel on this Earth."

A fifth commented, "You guys have a very strong relationship."

