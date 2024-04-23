 UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan’s throwback dance video takes over X. Seen it yet? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan’s throwback dance video takes over X. Seen it yet?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 23, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Animesh Pradhan, who secured AIR 2 in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2023, shared a throwback video of his dance, which is going viral.

A throwback video of UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan has taken social media by storm. In the clip, he shows cool dance moves to a peppy song. Pradhan also re-shared the video on his X handle after it went viral.

The image, taken from a viral video, shows UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan dancing. (X/@AnimeshPradhan_)
The image, taken from a viral video, shows UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan dancing. (X/@AnimeshPradhan_)

“Some People are making my dance video viral on social media. Some enjoyment,” he wrote as he posted the video. In the clip, he is seen wearing a shirt and a pair of shorts while grooving to the song.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: IIT-Roorkee graduate surprises father with UPSC result during office lunch break. Viral video has 18 million views

Take a look at the viral dance video here:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the throwback video has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views. It has also collected close to 2,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

What did X users say about this viral dance video?

“Actually, they are pushing you to make a YouTube channel,” wrote an X user.

“You are a star, Animesh. Congratulations. Stay blessed,” added another.

“Congratulations IAS sir. Very nice dance performance,” joined a third.

Also Read: UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava’s mock test is viral, see what he wrote on Oppenheimer

“I'm more in awe of the colour combo of shirt and pants,” posted a fourth.

Animesh Pradhan secured AIR 2 in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2023. He completed his B Tech in Computer Science from NIT Rourkela and works with Indian Oil Corporation as an information systems officer.

"I had joined test series and mentorship programmes of many coaching institutes. I believe there is no substitute for hard work, though luck is said to be a factor to some extent. If I can achieve success in an adverse situation, anyone can achieve it,” Pradhan told HT.

What are your thoughts on this throwback dance video of the UPSC second topper?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan’s throwback dance video takes over X. Seen it yet?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On