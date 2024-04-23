UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan’s throwback dance video takes over X. Seen it yet?

A throwback video of UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan has taken social media by storm. In the clip, he shows cool dance moves to a peppy song. Pradhan also re-shared the video on his X handle after it went viral. The image, taken from a viral video, shows UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan dancing. (X/@AnimeshPradhan_)

“Some People are making my dance video viral on social media. Some enjoyment,” he wrote as he posted the video. In the clip, he is seen wearing a shirt and a pair of shorts while grooving to the song.

Take a look at the viral dance video here:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the throwback video has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views. It has also collected close to 2,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

What did X users say about this viral dance video?

“Actually, they are pushing you to make a YouTube channel,” wrote an X user.

“You are a star, Animesh. Congratulations. Stay blessed,” added another.

“Congratulations IAS sir. Very nice dance performance,” joined a third.

“I'm more in awe of the colour combo of shirt and pants,” posted a fourth.

Animesh Pradhan secured AIR 2 in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2023. He completed his B Tech in Computer Science from NIT Rourkela and works with Indian Oil Corporation as an information systems officer.

"I had joined test series and mentorship programmes of many coaching institutes. I believe there is no substitute for hard work, though luck is said to be a factor to some extent. If I can achieve success in an adverse situation, anyone can achieve it,” Pradhan told HT.

What are your thoughts on this throwback dance video of the UPSC second topper?