US ambassador Eric Garcetti clicks selfies with commuters while taking a ride in Delhi Metro

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, took a ride in the Delhi Metro which left him impressed. A video of him riding the metro and interacting with the passengers was posted on Instagram.

US ambassador Eric Garcetti with passengers in Delhi Metro. (Instagram/@mygovindia)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the official page of MyGov. “US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, experienced the Delhi Metro firsthand and was impressed by what he saw. He found it to be well-maintained, efficient, and an exemplary green public transport system, ranking among the best in the world,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video opens to show Eric Garcetti holding a smart card and saying ‘Mera Metro’. Almost immediately, he breaks into a smile. The clip then goes on to show him entering the station by swiping his Smartcard and waiting for a train on a platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the video goes on, he is seen boarding a train and interacting with the passengers. He also takes selfies with some of them and even gives a fist bump to a commuter.

Take a look at this video of Eric Garcetti riding in the Delhi Metro:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared about 18 hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 2.7 lakh views and counting. The share has further accumulated more than 27,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“One of the coolest US ambassadors to India,” wrote an Instagram user. “A beautiful way to strengthen ties with a nation is to interact with locals, a great initiative by the US ambassador to India,” added another. “Metro is the backbone of Delhi,” expressed a third.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!