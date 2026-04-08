US company faces backlash for charging ‘earth usage fee’ on online orders: 'If they really care, they should shut down'

American outdoor apparel brand Patagonia is facing backlash online after introducing an “earth usage fee” on online orders in China.

Patagonia said the funds collected will be donated to 1% for the Planet.(Unsplash/Representational image)

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According to a report by South China Morning Post, the fee, announced on March 30, applies only to purchases made through Patagonia’s store on Tmall, a premium online marketplace operated by Alibaba. The initiative comes amid concerns about high return rates and the carbon footprint of shipping.

According to the company, during last year’s Double 11 shopping festival, its Tmall store shipped 16,179 packages, of which 11,277 were returned. Patagonia said this resulted in nearly 200 tonnes of carbon emissions from deliveries and an additional 40 tonnes from returns.

As part of its Earth Month campaign in April, the brand introduced the “earth usage fee,” charging 15 yuan (around $2) for the first item and 5 yuan for each additional product in an order. Customers who keep their purchases will receive a refund of the fee. However, if items are returned for reasons unrelated to quality, the fee will not be refunded, and customers will also have to bear return shipping costs.

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{{^usCountry}} Patagonia said the funds collected will be donated to 1% for the Planet, a global environmental initiative it has been associated with since 1985. “Each carton used to be a tree. Each shipment emits carbon,” the company said, adding that the fee is “not a punishment, but an invitation to collectively mitigate the environmental impact of online shopping.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patagonia said the funds collected will be donated to 1% for the Planet, a global environmental initiative it has been associated with since 1985. “Each carton used to be a tree. Each shipment emits carbon,” the company said, adding that the fee is “not a punishment, but an invitation to collectively mitigate the environmental impact of online shopping.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: Who is Becca Bloom? Daughter of Chinese tech tycoons takes TikTok by storm with luxury lifestyle) Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: Who is Becca Bloom? Daughter of Chinese tech tycoons takes TikTok by storm with luxury lifestyle) Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite its intention, the move has sparked criticism on Chinese social media platforms. Many users argued that brands should focus on improving product representation instead of passing responsibility to customers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite its intention, the move has sparked criticism on Chinese social media platforms. Many users argued that brands should focus on improving product representation instead of passing responsibility to customers. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rather than shifting responsibility to consumers, the brand should reflect on why the return rate is so high. People would return fewer items if model photos accurately represented the clothing,” one user wrote. “If they really care about the Earth, they should shut down their business for good,” commented another.

High return rates are common in China’s online fashion industry, particularly in women’s apparel, where they can reach 50–60 per cent, according to reports. Social media users also noted that some shoppers take advantage of the country’s seven-day return policy, sometimes using items briefly before returning them.

(Also Read: Narayana Murthy points to China’s 9-9-6 rule to advocate 72-hour work week)

Patagonia's response

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In response to the backlash, Patagonia’s Tmall customer service said the fee marks a shift away from free shipping and reflects the real environmental cost of deliveries. “Although many brands provide free shipping, we choose to be transparent with ourselves and our customers; each shipment has actual carbon emissions,” a staff member said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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