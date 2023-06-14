Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / US dancing dad impresses people with dance moves to Obsessed. Vicky Kaushal, please see

US dancing dad impresses people with dance moves to Obsessed. Vicky Kaushal, please see

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 14, 2023 08:30 PM IST

The video that captures a man from the United States recreating Vicky Kaushal’s viral dance to the song Obsessed was shared on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal, while promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, recreated his popular dance routine at the request of his fans to the song Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. The actor’ s mesmerizing dance moves and infectious expressions captured the hearts of many, leading the video to go viral. Inspired by Vicky Kaushal's dance, Ricky Pond, popularly known as the US dancing dad, decided to recreate the steps. He even recorded the entire routine and posted it on his Instagram account. And netizens are in love with his moves.

Also Read: Woman’s energetic dance to Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor’s Jhalla Wallah enchants people

US dancing dad Ricky Pond recreating Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves to Obsessed. (Instagram/@ricky.pond)

“So many of you were obsessed with getting me to do here’s My recreation of Vicky Kaushal viral ‘Obsessed’ dance and I hope you’re obsessed! Please Help me tag those that need to see this @vickykaushal09,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 1.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

An Instagram user wrote, “That's crazy. Love from India.” Another added, “Wow! You did it so well Ricky.” “Omg, you just made my day,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “@vickykaushal09 you gotta see this man.” “You are amazing,” expressed a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Love it!” Many Instagram users also posted fire and love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral vicky kaushal viral dance move dance video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP