US dancing dad impresses people with dance moves to Obsessed. Vicky Kaushal, please see

Vicky Kaushal, while promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, recreated his popular dance routine at the request of his fans to the song Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. The actor’ s mesmerizing dance moves and infectious expressions captured the hearts of many, leading the video to go viral. Inspired by Vicky Kaushal's dance, Ricky Pond, popularly known as the US dancing dad, decided to recreate the steps. He even recorded the entire routine and posted it on his Instagram account. And netizens are in love with his moves.

US dancing dad Ricky Pond recreating Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves to Obsessed. (Instagram/@ricky.pond)

“So many of you were obsessed with getting me to do here’s My recreation of Vicky Kaushal viral ‘Obsessed’ dance and I hope you’re obsessed! Please Help me tag those that need to see this @vickykaushal09,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 1.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

An Instagram user wrote, “That's crazy. Love from India.” Another added, “Wow! You did it so well Ricky.” “Omg, you just made my day,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “@vickykaushal09 you gotta see this man.” “You are amazing,” expressed a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Love it!” Many Instagram users also posted fire and love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

