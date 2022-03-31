US girls' dance to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami goes viral. Watch

If you are familiar with Instagram and all sorts of trending music in India then this viral dance video might not come as a surprise to you. The Saami Saami song trend had a lot of people jumping onto it by dancing and acing the hook steps. This song was sung by Mounika Yadav and featured in the movie Pushpa: The Rise that released in 2021.

This particular song was picturised on actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and went all kinds of viral all over social media. This video shows two girls named Radhapriyanka and Raju Gari Ammayi, who stay in Pittsburgh and Minneapolis in the United States of America, respectively. The duo can be seen dancing to the viral Saami Saami song.

This dance video that has now gone viral was uploaded on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Saami obsession.” It was accompanied with the smiling face with an open mouth and cold sweat emoji. The caption was complete with a few hashtags like #telugusongs, #dance, #saamisaami, #telugu, #trending, #saami and #reelitfeelit.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 23 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising these girls' dance skills and how they have stayed in touch with their roots. It has also received more than 7.3 lakh views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Very nice song, lovely expression miss.” “Very cute, lovely performance,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Fantastic and awesome.”

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?