US man completes 100 days of living underwater, says this 'experience has changed him'

Only a month ago, a US researcher achieved a remarkable feat by spending more than 74 days living underwater, setting a new record. Joe Dituri, a former US Navy diver and specialist in biomedical engineering, chose to reside in a 55 square meter area located 30 feet beneath the surface near the Florida Keys starting from March 1. His initial plan was to stay underwater for 100 days, and now he has successfully completed that duration. To share his unique experience, Dituri recently took to social media and posted about his remarkable journey.

Man living underwater completes 100 days.(Instagram/@Joe Dituri)

"Living undersea for 100 days: To explore anything new always results in personal and professional discoveries. This experience has changed me in important ways, and my greatest hope is that I have inspired a new generation of explorers and researchers to push past all boundaries," wrote Joe Dituri on Instagram.

Take a look at his post below:

Check out a few reactions below:

"Congratulations! May the study bring many answers and many more questions to science!" "So cool!!!! Can't wait to hear all about your research!" "Congratulations to you and everyone involved in the project. You're such an inspiration. Now you can soak up the sun, to your heart's content. Here's to you adjusting seamlessly to life back on land." "Woohooo!! You're amazing,"

