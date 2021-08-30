US man dances to Chammak Challo with wife to celebrate wedding anniversary. Watch

There are some videos on the Internet that are so sweet that they may leave you with a huge smile on your face. This video showcasing Ricky Pond from the US is one such clip. Not just happy, there is a chance that the video will also make you want to shake a leg.

Shared on Instagram, the video showcases Pond dancing to the song Chammak Challo along with his wife to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Decked in traditional attires, they are seen flawlessly showcasing cool steps to the song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Ra One.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been shared about one hour ago. Since being posted, it has gathered over 10,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated various love-filled comments from people.

“Hahah really enjoyed it and Roxanne looks beautiful in this dress,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “You guys are awesome,” commented a third.

Many also wrote “Happy anniversary” to wish the couple. Some shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

