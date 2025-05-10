US man dies after trying to rescue dog from waters at San Francisco's Ocean Beach

A man died after attempting to rescue a dog from the waters at Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Thursday, May 8. A man died after attempting to rescue a dog at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Bystanders reported seeing the man enter the water, only to collapse for unknown reasons while still in the surf. Two women nearby rushed to help, pulling him out and immediately contacting emergency services.

Swift response from emergency personnel

Responders from the National Park Service arrived within two minutes and began performing CPR on the man. Moments later, personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco Fire Paramedics joined the effort, initiating advanced life support procedures before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

The man, whose identity has not yet been made public, was in "critical condition" upon arrival at the hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The fire department later confirmed the tragic outcome, stating on X (formerly Twitter): "We are saddened to report that this adult male succumbed to his injuries. The dog this man rescued was able to exit the water independently and is OK."

"This is an unfortunate reminder not to enter the water for humans or pets but rather, to call 911," the department added in its post.

Beach known for hazardous currents

Glenn Kirchet, battalion chief at the SFFD, spoke to KTVU, highlighting the dangers of Ocean Beach. He pointed out that the beach is notorious for its strong tidal changes and currents. "This is one of the most dangerous beaches probably in all of the state of California. There's incredible tidal changes in terms of movement and because of the currents here", Kirchet said, as quoted by Newsweek.

The San Francisco Fire Department told Newsweek that they could not confirm whether the dog belonged to the deceased man, and no further details about the dog's owner have been released. Authorities confirmed that the dog managed to escape the surf unharmed.