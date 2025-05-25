'Scared the heck out of me': Man discovers giant snake in Colorado office. Video

A Colorado man known online as Miracle Man Cash received the shock of his life when he discovered a massive snake curled up beneath his office desk. The content creator, who typically shares treasure hunt clues for hidden cash around the Boulder area, took to Instagram to post a jaw-dropping video of the unexpected reptilian visitor. A Colorado man found a massive snake under his desk.(Instagram/miraclemancash)

(Also read: Man finds snake, hatchlings hidden inside air conditioner in Visakhapatnam. Terrifying video)

"OMG," he wrote in the caption. "I was working on a project and this guy slipped through the door and scared the heck out of me."

In the video, the man can be heard reacting in disbelief: "Oh my god, look at this thing. I was just in my office working and this guy came in." Clearly shaken, he added, "Oh my God, just had a heart attack almost. Look at this. How do I get him outta here?"

An uninvited guest makes an exit

The video shows the large snake slithering along the base of the office wall before making its way outside through a sliding glass door. The man, now keeping a safe distance, encourages the creature's exit. "Good job, get outta there," he says in the clip, watching it disappear into the surrounding rocks.

He also recalled a moment earlier that day: "Earlier today, I heard something when I walked up, but I didn't know what it was."

Watch the clip here:

A harmless visitor?

Although initially fearing the snake was a venomous rattlesnake, viewers were quick to ease his concerns. Many Instagram users chimed in with their thoughts, suggesting the snake was, in fact, a non-venomous bull snake — a common species in Colorado. The man later updated his caption to include the hashtag #bullsnake, acknowledging the likely identity of the serpent.

Social media slithers with reactions

The video has since racked up over 100k views, drawing a mix of admiration, humour, and relief from followers. One user wrote, "Beautiful bull snake!! He won't hurt you!! It's gotta be good luck." Another added, "Thank you for keeping the little guy safe and unharmed, they are very good at protecting and keeping the snake away."

Others took a more playful tone. "That’s his office now! Get him his own desk and lil chair!" joked one commenter, while another wrote, "Thank you for not killing her! I just showed my boys… so awesome!" and "He just wanted to hang out."