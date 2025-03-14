Man finds snake, hatchlings hidden inside air conditioner in Visakhapatnam. Terrifying video

A routine attempt to cool down the house turned into a nightmare for a family in Visakhapatnam’s Pendurthi district when they discovered a snake hiding inside their air conditioner. The incident took place at the residence of Satyanarayana, who had not used the appliance for quite some time. However, when he finally turned it on, he was stunned to find a snake and several hatchlings hidden inside. A Visakhapatnam family found a snake with hatchlings in their AC.(Instagram/viralinlast24hrs)

Rescue operation captured on camera

Realising the potential danger, Satyanarayana quickly contacted a professional snake handler, who arrived at the scene without delay. The expert carefully extracted the snake and its tiny offspring, ensuring their safe removal. The entire incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the rescuer cautiously retrieving the hatchlings, leaving viewers both horrified and amazed at the unusual encounter.

Cobra emerges from toilet in Indore

In another spine-chilling incident, a snake rescuer from Indore, Rajesh Jat, earlier shared a shocking video of a large cobra emerging from a toilet commode. The jaw-dropping footage, uploaded on his Instagram page, left many viewers horrified, with several calling it their "worst nightmare."

The video captures Jat expertly guiding the massive snake out using water from a hose. As the reptile slowly emerges, Jat swiftly grabs its tail and exits the bathroom with the struggling cobra in hand. The video has since sparked widespread reactions online, with users expressing both fear and awe at the unusual rescue.

Social media reactions

Both incidents have triggered intense discussions on social media, with users expressing their disbelief and fears of encountering snakes in unexpected places. While some were grateful for the expertise of the rescuers, others admitted they would think twice before using their air conditioners or toilets without a thorough inspection.