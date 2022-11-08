US man eats 40 chickens for 40 days, documents his journey on Twitter

People often undertake bizarre challenges that involve food to garner followers, become internet sensations or for charitable causes. But this particular man from the United States undertook an unusual food challenge to bring joy to people. Alexander Tominsky from Philadelphia planned to eat rotisserie chicken for 30 days in a row. He, however, extended the challenge for ten more days and documented his journey on his Twitter handle.

“I would like to Invite you all on a journey that I am on. I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you,” he wrote while sharing a picture of himself with a chicken on October 9.

“This is just a little bit of an inconvenience and a sacrifice for the joy that it seems to be bringing people,” he told The New York Times while explaining the reason behind the challenge.

When the 30-day challenge ended, he shared a poster where he invited people to watch him eat an entire rotisserie chicken on November 6 at an abandoned pier near Walmart, extending the challenge for ten more days.

On November 6, he devoured his final and 40th chicken meal as hundreds of people watched and filmed him.

A Twitter user, who uses the handle @Punk_Aizawa, shared a video from the event with the caption “YEEEEEAHHHHHHH”. The video shows Tominsky consuming his 40th chicken as the crowd surrounding him cheers for him.

Since being shared, the posts have received several likes and comments. “What a journey!” posted an individual. “This has gotta be my favourite Twitter thing to happen all year. This rocks,” wrote another. “I can’t wait to tell my grandkids about this,” expressed a third.

