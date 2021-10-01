Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / US man teaches people how to defend themselves while wearing fake nails. Videos impress people
trending

US man teaches people how to defend themselves while wearing fake nails. Videos impress people

“I find these segments with the acrylics absolutely spectacular,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to one of the videos.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:30 PM IST
The image shows an US man named Robin.(Instagram/@dutchintheusa)

A series of videos shared by an US self-defense instructor have left people impressed. The videos showcase him teaching people how to defend themselves while wearing fake nails. There is a chance you will want to take notes from his posts for the future.

The man named Robin shared the videos on his Instagram profile. In one of the videos he shared how one can throw a punch with acrylics on. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

“Can you pick a lock with acrylics on?” reads the caption of his second video. There is a possibility that the video will amaze you:

The last video of the series shows how to escape zipcuffs with set of nails. In the caption, Robin also added step by step explanation. Take a look at the video and read the full post here:

All the videos received tons of positive responses from people. While some appreciated him for wearing fake nails to showcase the defense techniques, some simply thanked him for the videos.

“I find these segments with the acrylics absolutely spectacular,” wrote an Instagram user. “Top tier content and education,” posted another. “Your dedication is unparalleled,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram usa
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man’s street dance performance on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous goes viral

Zomato to Fevicol, brands post creative treats for coffee lovers. Seen pics yet?

Anand Mahindra shares pic of idlis on ice-cream sticks, image divides netizens

Mama spider monkey tightly holds her newborn baby in this super sweet video
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP