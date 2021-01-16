IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / He's an Aussie: US tag on Joe the pigeon which suggests that it flew over 13,000 km deemed fake
"Joe", a pigeon that reached Australia from the U.S., perches on the roof of a house in Melbourne, Australia,(via REUTERS)
"Joe", a pigeon that reached Australia from the U.S., perches on the roof of a house in Melbourne, Australia,(via REUTERS)
trending

He's an Aussie: US tag on Joe the pigeon which suggests that it flew over 13,000 km deemed fake

Melbourne resident Kevin Celli-Bird had found the pigeon - and its tag - in his garden on Boxing Day, according to Australian media.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:17 PM IST

A pigeon due to be put down in Australia after apparently flying across the Pacific was spared the death sentence on Friday, after a leg tag identifying it as belonging to a U.S. bird organisation was declared a fake.

The tag suggested it had lost its way during a race in Alabama and flown more than 13,000 kilometres (8,000 miles) to Melbourne - thereby falling foul of strict quarantine regulations forbidding the importation of live animals or birds.

But as a Twitter campaign for the bird - christened Joe by its supporters - to be returned safely to America gathered pace, the American Racing Pigeon Union declared the ID band a fake.

"The pigeon found in Australia sports a counterfeit band and need not be destroyed per biosecurity measures, because his actual home is in Australia," it said in a Facebook post.

Melbourne resident Kevin Celli-Bird had found the pigeon - and its tag - in his garden on Boxing Day, according to Australian media.

"If Joe has come in a way that has not met our strict biosecurity measures then bad luck Joe. Either fly home or face the consequences," Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack told reporters on Friday.

But, late in the day, a reprieve came from the Department of Agriculture.

"Following an investigation, the department has concluded that Joe the Pigeon is highly likely to be Australian.... No further action will be taken ... in relation to this matter."

A tag is seen on the leg of Joe, a pigeon that reached Australia from the U.S., in Melbourne, Australia, (via REUTERS)
A tag is seen on the leg of Joe, a pigeon that reached Australia from the U.S., in Melbourne, Australia, (via REUTERS)

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his then-wife Amber Heard were charged with illegally bringing their Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo into Australia in 2015, but the animals were spared after their owners agreed to be bound by a good behaviour bond.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pigeon
app
Close
e-paper
This post was shared on January 16.(Screengrab)
This post was shared on January 16.(Screengrab)
trending

Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post has an important message about road safety

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:23 PM IST
“Winning hearts one post at a time,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a eastern brown snake.(Facebook/@SnakeCatchersAdelaide)
The image shows a eastern brown snake.(Facebook/@SnakeCatchersAdelaide)
trending

Venomous eastern brown snake found swimming in family’s pool in Australia. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:33 PM IST
This recording was shared on the Facebook page of Snake Catchers Adelaide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Joe", a pigeon that reached Australia from the U.S., perches on the roof of a house in Melbourne, Australia,(via REUTERS)
"Joe", a pigeon that reached Australia from the U.S., perches on the roof of a house in Melbourne, Australia,(via REUTERS)
trending

US tag on Joe the pigeon which suggests that it flew over 13,000 km deemed fake

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Melbourne resident Kevin Celli-Bird had found the pigeon - and its tag - in his garden on Boxing Day, according to Australian media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chicago West. (Instagram/@ kimkardashian)
The image shows Chicago West. (Instagram/@ kimkardashian)
trending

Kim Kardashian shares sweet Instagram post for daughter Chicago’s 3rd birthday

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for her daughter with her never-seen-before pictures and videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows NGC 613.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows NGC 613.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:24 AM IST
“About two-thirds of galaxies, including our own Milky Way Galaxy, contain bars,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a dog named Ace climbing a ladder. (Twitter/@euandonaghy)
The image shows a dog named Ace climbing a ladder. (Twitter/@euandonaghy)
trending

Doggo climbs ladder all by himself to get on the roof, netizens are baffled

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has garnered nearly six million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two doggos named Hugo and Ollie.(Instagram/@hugonollieminisausages)
The image shows two doggos named Hugo and Ollie.(Instagram/@hugonollieminisausages)
trending

Pawdorable: Doggos spin to If You’re Happy And You Know It in this cute video

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:59 PM IST
These mini dachshund twin brothers, Hugo and Ollie, are spreading smiles, one spin at a time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Messier 82, or the Cigar galaxy.(Instagram/@nasa)
The image shows Messier 82, or the Cigar galaxy.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing fascinating picture of Cigar galaxy

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:03 PM IST
"The galaxy located in the constellation Ursa Major is remarkable,” states a bit of the caption shared alongside the post. Read further to find out what’s so unusual about the Cigar galaxy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Amanda Gorman.(AP)
The image shows Amanda Gorman.(AP)
trending

'Youngest inaugural poet in memory': 22-year-old to read at Biden’s inauguration

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Amanda Gorman is calling her inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the letter the kid received after his helpful gesture.(Twitter/@KahlonRav)
The image shows the letter the kid received after his helpful gesture.(Twitter/@KahlonRav)
trending

Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The post, shared on Twitter, prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the letter shared by the vice principal.(Twitter/@shandeemay1)
The image shows the letter shared by the vice principal.(Twitter/@shandeemay1)
trending

Vice principal writes letter to Tooth Fairy vouching for kid who lost his tooth

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Shandee M Whitehead took to Twitter to share the letter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This picture by astronaut Victor Glover has now wowed people.(Twitter/@AstroVicGlover)
This picture by astronaut Victor Glover has now wowed people.(Twitter/@AstroVicGlover)
trending

‘Can you see the bands of colour’: Asks astronaut while posting pics of the Sun

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:41 AM IST
The images were shared on Twitter by astronaut Victor Glover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A magician performs the trick with a model.(REUTERS)
A magician performs the trick with a model.(REUTERS)
trending

Magicians to meet online to mark 100 years of sawing people in half trick

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:04 AM IST
In the original version of the trick, the saw went through, the box was opened and the person emerged unharmed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youssef Abu Amira practices Karate in a club in Gaza.(REUTERS)
Youssef Abu Amira practices Karate in a club in Gaza.(REUTERS)
trending

‘Nothing is impossible’: Differently abled Gaza man conquers karate

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:16 AM IST
The man in question, Youssef Abu Amira, is a resident of Gaza's Beach refugee camp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image of Lucky Ali is taken from his performance video.(Instagram/@aamirali)
The image of Lucky Ali is taken from his performance video.(Instagram/@aamirali)
trending

Lucky Ali performs unusual rendition of O Sanam, Aamir Ali shares magical video

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The video is receiving a whole lot of love from netizens and has already garnered over three lakh views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP