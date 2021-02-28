US vice president Kamala Harris calls astronaut Victor Glover at ISS. Watch

A video of a conversation between US vice president Kamala Harris and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) astronaut Victor Glover, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has wowed people. Shared by Nasa on their official Instagram profile, the video showcases the vice president congratulating Glover “on his historic mission as the first African American to fly on a commercial spacecraft.”

“Vice President Kamala Harris Makes an Earth-to-Space Call,” Nasa shared. “In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, @VP Kamala Harris called @astrovicglover to congratulate him on his historic mission as the first African American to fly on a commercial spacecraft, and the first African American to fly on a long-term mission aboard the International Space Station,” they added.

The video opens to show Glover standing with a microphone in his hand. In the background, one can hear VP Harris saying “Can he see me? Can he hear me?” Once the connection establishes, she congratulates Glover on his achievements. As the video progresses, they talk about different things. The conversation ranges from the legacy of human spaceflight to Glover’s experience of first spacewalk to how beautiful the Earth looks from space.

The video ends with Harris saying, “You are inspiring us and you are reminding us of what is possible when we dream big and when we think big,” to Glover.

Since being posted some eight hours ago, the video has already gathered over 1.2 million views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“NASA, you are the best. Thank you for sharing this post with us,” shared an Instagram user. “This is very nice,” expressed another.

“Victor Glover is a long-duration crew member on the International Space Station. He served as the Crew Dragon pilot and second-in-command for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission. Glover is responsible for spacecraft systems and performance,” reports a blog shared by Nasa about the call.

