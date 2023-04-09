US woman cries as she smells coffee after battling covid for two years. Watch

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted people around the world. While many were able to recuperate from the virus within a few weeks, others experienced long-term effects that persisted for months or even years. And this US woman falls in the latter category. She lost her sense of smell and taste after getting infected with the virus. Now, a video documenting her reaction to being able to smell and taste is gaining traction on Instagram. While many shared similar experiences of battling with long Covid, others expressed how important our senses are for our mental health.

The image shows Jennifer Henderson’s reaction after she was able to smell coffee. (Instagram/@clevelandclinic)

“For two years, Jennifer lost her sense of smell. Food tasted like garbage. They were lingering effects from long COVID. She heard about pain injections called a stellate ganglion block being used as a potential treatment. Moments after her first injection, she smelled and tasted again for the first time. While patients respond differently and some may not at all, for many, the effects have been long-lasting and life-changing,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Cleveland Clinic.

The video opens to show Jennifer lying in a hospital bed. A woman can be heard saying, “We just want to see if there’s any change at all.” As the video progresses, she hands Jennifer a cup of coffee which the latter lifts close to her nose and smells. Jennifer, who couldn’t smell for two years, burst into tears after she could smell coffee. Her voice trembled, and tears welled up in her eyes as she exclaimed, “I can smell it!”

Jennifer Henderson, 54, is a resident of the US state of Ohio. She was infected with coronavirus in January 2021 and has since been suffering from parosmia and dysgeusia conditions in which the senses of smell and taste are grossly distorted or lost, reported Cleveland Clinic.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared five days ago, the video has raked up more than 1.27 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“I know what this feels like. It’s very lonely and difficult that most people don’t understand. It took 1.5 years to regain mine. Some things are still a little off but for the most part it’s back. Soo happy for her!!” wrote an individual. “Lost my smell + taste, it was the most depressing thing. You didn’t know if dinner for your family was good or if it tasted right. You had no desire to go out to eat or to indulge in the foods or dessert that bring you joy. Never underestimate these senses, they are so incredibly important to our mental health,” shared another. A third added, “This makes me happy and sad at the same time.” “Wow. Thanks for sharing. I will never take the aroma of brewed morning coffee for granted!” posted a fourth. A fifth expressed, “I lost it only for 2 weeks and I felt relieved when smelling a bit of my soap again. Can’t imagine what this lady has been through... I am super happy for you.”

