US woman gives birth in parking garage of hospital

A woman named Elsa Antunez from Maryland in the United States gave birth to her child inside a car in a parking garage of the hospital. Both the newborn and the mother are in a safe and healthy condition.

Snapshot of the new mother with her baby.(Instagram/@LuminisHealth)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Luminis Health shared the news of this dramatic birth on Instagram. The hospital wrote, "When Dr. Janelle Cooper, one of our OB/GYN physicians, was walking into work, she heard a scream from a vehicle. Dr. Cooper knew instantly a mom was about to give birth. She ran over and helped deliver the baby right in the parking garage. Seconds later, Jean Andres, our director of Labor and Delivery, was also walking into work and assisted until the Team could arrive. They both happened to be in the right place at the right time." (Also Read: Woman gives birth to rare 'MoMo' twins in US)

Luminis Health also shared a picture of Antunez with the baby. The new mom is all smiles as she can be seen holding her child.

Take a look at the post shared by Luminis Health here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hospital shared that both mom and her baby are under care and are doing fine. The baby has been named Yesenia Patricia.

Antunez told abc15News that Patricia would learn about the doctor who delivered her inside a car in a parking garage. She also added that she is highly grateful to Dr Cooper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON