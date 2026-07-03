US woman stranded in Delhi says Indian uncle showed what ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ means

A chance encounter in Delhi has left a US traveller deeply moved after she was helped by a stranger when her phone died. Unable to book transport, access maps, or contact anyone, she found herself stranded in an unfamiliar city. What followed, she says, became one of the most memorable experiences of her visit.

Delhi man helps US woman stranded without phone. (Instagram/@sierraliliann)

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The incident, shared on Instagram, highlights a moment of kindness that turned a stressful situation into one filled with warmth.

The post was shared by Sierra Liliann on Instagram. In her caption, she described how helpless she felt when her phone stopped working.

“Uncle Ji showed me what ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ really means. I was very scared in that moment because I did not know what to do next. Without my phone, I could not get an Uber, check maps, or even call a friend to let them know what was happening,” she wrote.

She further explained how the man she refers to as Uncle Ji went beyond basic help.

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{{^usCountry}} “But Uncle Ji stepped in. He could have simply brought me to his office, let me charge my phone, and left me to handle things on my own. Instead, he stayed by my side and treated me like a guest. He offered me chai, served buttermilk, showed me around, and introduced me to his cows, plants, and temple. He made sure I was smiling and never uncomfortable for even a moment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But Uncle Ji stepped in. He could have simply brought me to his office, let me charge my phone, and left me to handle things on my own. Instead, he stayed by my side and treated me like a guest. He offered me chai, served buttermilk, showed me around, and introduced me to his cows, plants, and temple. He made sure I was smiling and never uncomfortable for even a moment.” {{/usCountry}}

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She also reflected on the Indian phrase that defines hospitality.

“They have a saying in Hindi, ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, which means the guest is God. His kindness, generosity, and selflessness reflect this idea and the hearts of many people in India,” she added.

The video shared alongside the post shows her walking with the man as he offers her chai, helps arrange an Uber, takes her around his space, shows his cows and a Hanuman temple, introduces his plant nursery, and gives her homemade buttermilk before bidding her goodbye with a smile.

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Check out the full video below:

Internet reacts to the heartwarming gesture

One user wrote, “India treats you according to your karma. You seem to have a very good history of good karma.”

Another commented, “Stay blessed, girl. Enjoy your trip.”

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A user added, “In reality, people across the world often target Indians unfairly, yet despite this, the people of my country continue to love everyone without discrimination.”

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Others simply called it, “The good side of human nature,” while one comment read, “Uncle was kind enough, but you need to be more careful, especially in a city like Delhi.”

Another user said, “Indians are always helpful to guests,” while one wrote, “You may leave India in a few days, but India never leaves you.”