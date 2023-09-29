US woman's funeral-themed pregnancy photoshoot will leave you baffled. See pics

A woman from the US has taken social media by storm after she shared a few pictures of her off-beat funeral-themed pregnancy photoshoot. The pictures were shared on Facebook by Cheridan Logsdon. Snapshot of the woman from her funeral themed photoshoot. (Facebook/@Cheridan Logsdon)

"RIP to being kid-free! At the ripe age of 23, the young and turnt, rich auntie has finally transitioned over to a mother. All jokes aside, I’m truly excited to start this new chapter in my life! Still can’t believe it but, it’s growing on me," wrote Logsdon as she shared the pictures.

In the images, the woman is seen sporting a black dress. She is also wearing a black veil to complete her look. As Logsdon is posing, she can be seen holding her sonogram and smiling.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Cheridan Logsdon of her funeral-themed pregnancy photoshoot here:

This post was shared on September 17. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 15,000 likes. The share has also received several comments.

Here's what people are saying about this unusual photoshoot:

An individual wrote, "These pics are so funny! Congrats."

A second commented, "This spend on a pregnancy announcement is too cute. Congratulations!"

"This is so cute and hilarious. Congratulations doll, welcome to motherhood," expressed a third.

Several others congratulated the woman and wished her the best.

What are your thoughts on this unique pregnancy photoshoot?

This isn't the first time that a woman has gone viral for an unusual pregnancy photoshoot. Earlier, another woman called Bethany Karulak-Baker did a photoshoot with hundreds of bees. Yes, you read that right. In the pictures she shared on Facebook, you can see the woman dressed in a simple avatar. However, her belly is adorned with hundreds of bees. Despite having so many bees on her skin, Bethany Karulak-Baker calmly poses for the pictures and smiles brightly.

