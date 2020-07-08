‘Had no idea it would go viral’: Here’s the story behind woman’s pregnancy photoshoot with bees

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:07 IST

The Internet is a warehouse of stories of experiments done by people that may seem bizarre to many. One such example is the tale of Bethany Karulak-Baker, who arranged a pregnancy photoshoot with a rather odd ‘prop’- bees. The unusual photoshoot done by photographer Brooke Welch has left people intrigued and that’s why we’re here to tell you about the story behind it.

Photos posted on her Facebook page show Bethany Karulak-Baker in a simple avatar for her maternity shoot. However, her belly is covered with hundreds of bees. But, even with that many bees on her body, Karulak-Baker sports a calm smile and pregnancy-glow on her face.

Karulak-Baker, the owner and founder of Outlaw Apiaries, already had a special connection with bees. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she mentioned that she took the inspiration from a woman she found on Google and mentioned how they both were probably the only people to try this out.

“This isn’t just a photo of a woman with honeybees on her belly,” reads the caption of the photograph. “This photo represents much, much more. My only hope is that one day my children will look at this photo and see the warrior inside of me,” it adds too.

Take a look at this brave mother:

The post shared on July 3, has gone quite viral on different social media platforms. The picture has collected a range of reactions - there are those who found the it to be amazing and those who didn’t.

“Fierce and beautiful! Congratulations!” commented an individual. “What a beautiful story Bethany! We love you! We are praying for you and baby,” wrote another.

“A beautiful and remarkable story,” said a third.

Some didn’t take this experiment quite well:

What is wrong with people. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) July 3, 2020

Karulak-Baker added that she didn’t expect the pictures to collect negative reactions. “I had no idea it would go viral in a negative way. I wanted people to see that I had overcome a traumatic miscarriage and then a pregnancy in quarantine (which I had to go to all appointments totally alone). This was supposed to be a beautiful thing,” she told Hindustan Times.

What are your thoughts on this unusual photoshoot?