4-year-old Indian boy witnesses Westfield Valley Fair Mall shooting: ‘Bad guys came to steal candies’

An Indian woman has shared an emotional account of the terrifying moments she and her four year old son experienced during the Black Friday shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose. A 4-year-old Indian boy was left terrified after the Westfield Valley Fair Mall shooting, as his mother later shared their frightening experience online.(Instagram/chandana_r0y)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Chandana Roy, posted a clip featuring herself and her child. The video shows both of them visibly shaken, with the young boy in tears. The clip concludes with the child recounting the incident to his father, who can be heard gently reassuring him that the men involved were bad people and had been taken into custody. In a moment that reflects the innocence and simplicity of a child’s understanding, the four year old finishes by saying that the bad guys had come to steal candies.

Her caption describes panic inside the mall

Roy shared a detailed caption with the clip, writing, “We reached home safely. Yesterday from Westfield Valley Fair, Macy’s second floor, we sent our final message after hearing multiple shots from 10ft distance. People screaming, running, breaking windows, hiding.” She added that her four year old later concluded that “bad guys shoot with gun boom boom boom and stolen all the candy in the store.” Roy also mentioned that her son dropped his toy car while escaping and now wants to return to the store to retrieve it.

HT.com has reached out to Roy for further details, and this copy will be updated once a response is received.

Emotional reactions pour in on Instagram

The video prompted several emotional reactions from viewers. One user wrote, “Thank God you guys are safe, I have tears in my eyes while writing this. No child should go through this and no parent should go through this ordeal. I am really sorry you had to experience this.” Another commented, “Will pray for the baby to come out of the trauma soon, stay strong parents.” A third viewer shared, “What a sad world we live in, I am sorry you had to go through this and especially the child.” Someone else wrote that “it is going to be a trauma to that little one, take care, hope he will soon come out.” Another user added, “Sad to see this, sending a hug to the little kid,” while one more said, “I was just imagining how dreadful this could have been for the family.”

Police confirm two injuries and rule out wider threat

The San José Police Media Relations team confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating, “Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose. Two victims were located and have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.” In a follow up update, police clarified, “This shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not an active shooter. Officers are evacuating and clearing the mall to confirm there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”