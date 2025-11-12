American millionaire tries psychedelics, shares thoughts about ‘mushroom-induced dimension’

Millionaire Bryan Johnson shared a detailed tweet on how he felt after consuming magic mushrooms. He added that he did it under medical supervision and in a legal setting, amid the presence of a “professional facilitator," highlighting that his post is for educational purposes only. He said if anyone wants to try it, they should consult their doctor. Bryan Johnson tweeted a long note about consuming magic mushrooms. (X/@bryan_johnson)

Johnson shared that he consumed “4.67 grams of magic mushrooms and 24.9 mg of psilocybin.” He described the experience as exhilarating and positive, leaving him feeling like a kid exploring a new playground.

In his tweet, he talked about heightened sensory perception and being hyperaware. He claims the experience made him think about death, its inevitability and how limited human imagination is about longevity.

He also discusses revolution, civilisations, and various historical eras. He wrote, “My brain wanted to stare, study and marvel.”

“It felt convincing that without the aid of a reality expanding intervention (like mushrooms), you can’t really see or understand this dimension, handicapping awareness,” he added.

What happened after that?

“After peaking and coming down, I ate a salad. It tasted like the most delicious food I’d ever eaten. The flavor exploded in my mouth. I savored every bite,” he wrote.

What did social media say?

His post prompted mixed reactions on social media. An individual commented, “Beautifully written. Thank you for sharing just a little bit of your heart and mind with all of us.” Another added, “Glad you had a good time and didn't encounter demons.”

A third posted, “You took 2.5 grams, bro. 4.67 would make you dissolve. This is disingenuous but also dangerous because it’ll make other people think they can take that much. That can break people.” A fourth wrote, “Congrats on this beautiful experience. Reading it makes me feel more connected to your journey and inspired by your cause. Thank you for sharing so honestly.”

Who is Bryan Johnson?

He is a tech entrepreneur who is famously known for his anti-ageing pursuits. He has openly shared his journey, which involves spending $2 million per year on healthy living. He follows an extensive and extreme anti-ageing regimen.

According to Livemint, Bryan Johnson's net worth was estimated at $400 million in 2024.