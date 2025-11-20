Arc Raiders server down: Tens of thousands of users report issues amid widespread outage

Arc Raiders servers reportedly went down on Wednesday impacting tens of thousands of players. At the time of writing Downdetector noted that over 54,000 people were facing issues, which was still down from the 67,000 plus gamers encountering troubles sometime back. Arc Raiders logo.(X/@ArcRaiderAlerts)

While many have taken to social media to complain about the outage, there has been no update as to its cause yet. Nor has Embark or Arc Raiders issued any statement.

Arc Raider issues and complaints

Many took to social media to express outrage over the outage. One person commented, “are NA servers down for everyone also? getting this message when trying to load on steam (The connection to online services failed, please try again later. SID: d4f7tl4r7jjts97dq170).”

Others expressed fears about losing the game progress.

Many others took to X to express worries. “Can’t lie Arc Raiders server being down got me moving mad! I have been this addicted to a game since Golden Eye,” one person wrote.

Another shared a screenshot of the problem they were facing and added, “Arc Raiders Servers Down. i don’t have any other reasons to live.” The image shows an online connection error when players try to login to the servers.

Yet another joked about the frustration gamers must have been going through with the outage. "Pressing the retry button on my Arc Raiders connection when the servers are clearly down & the "in queue" message is stuck," the individual quipped.

Arc Raiders is not the only game to face an outage. Fortnite, the popular battle royale, also ran into troubles. A company statement acknowledged the problem and promised to get things back on track for users. With Arc Raiders, however, it remains unknow when the server issue will be resolved.

Grok was asked about the outage by a gamer trying to get in, and the AI assistant replied, “Arc Raiders servers are indeed down right now, with widespread reports of connection issues and outages starting November 19. No official ETA on when they'll be back up—check Downdetector or the game's official channels for updates. Hang tight!”