ARC Raiders servers down right now? Embark Studios game experiencing outages, players report ‘network timeout’ error

Players of ARC Raiders are currently facing server outages, with persistent “network timeout” errors preventing them from accessing Embark Studios’ game. ARC Raiders servers down right now.(UnSplash)

According to DownDetector, the first issues were reported around 8:30 p.m. EDT on Friday. While the problem appeared to be resolved briefly, it reemerged around 9:15 p.m., with over 10,000 reports flooding in.

Most players reported server-related issues, including the game failing to load, inability to log in, and some getting stuck in queues.

One person reported on DownDetector, "Can't even load into the game, "network timeout Retrieving data from backend services timed out. Please try again later." I click try again and nothing happens."

Another added, "Server down on playstation network in North Texas for me but my internet is ok and no issues detected with psn network so that just leaves arc servers."

A third person commented, "I have been waiting over 10 minutes to get into a game and yeah this is not normal at all, ill just try again in the morning."

Another player wrote, "Anyone know if this is related to the server issues or if its just my pc Login failed due to a service interruption, please try again later."

Social media reports

Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.

One player expressed, "Don’t ruin my weekend please, Embark. ARC Raiders servers, can we get a break from the up-and-down chaos?"

Another wrote, "Servers are down atm on ARC Raiders. Awaiting further notice before any stream starts."

A third player added, "Trying to stream Arc Raiders but these servers are making it impossible."

As of now, Embark Studios has not responded to the outage reports.