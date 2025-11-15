Is Reddit down now? Users report internal server error; here's how you can fix it

Reddit was reportedly down for thousands of users on Friday. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 19,000 people facing issues. As per the Downdetector map the problem with Reddit is widespread and areas impacted include Chicago, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, among others.(REUTERS)

Reactions to Reddit outage

Several people complained about getting an ‘Internal Server Error’ message. “Reddit down Again? gett an internal error message,” one person asked on X.

Another person asked, “Did someone finally take down @Reddit? I can't access anything from that website suddenly.” Yet another added, “everyone running to X to confirm if Reddit is down.”

On the Downdetector page too, people expressed their troubles logging in. “Internal Server Error,” one person remarked. Another said, “Tis down.”

There has been no official statement from Reddit about the outage yet. The cause for the outage remains unknown.

How to fix Internal Server Error message on Reddit

To fix the Internal Server Error message on Reddit, first check if the social media forum is online. This can be verified via the Reddit Status page. As of now, the page indicates no incidents, despite the numerous complaints on Downdetector and X about login issues.

Other ways to try and fix this error message is by refreshing the page, clearing the cache and cookies of the browser, or trying to login from a different browser or device. Sometimes, browser extensions can also cause a problem, especially ad blockers. Thus, one should try to disable those and see if the problem still persists.

A poor internet connection might sometimes trigger the error as well. For mobile users, one should try to clear the app cache, or reinstall the Reddit app. However, this does not appear to be a problem on the users' end, and if there some issue on Reddit's side, then there will be no workaround to the error message.