Marvel Rivals Season 5: Gambit joins roster, new maps, events and more

Marvel Rivals has slowly become one of the most popular hero shooter games since its release last year. The game has attracted a loyal fan base thanks to constant updates, new characters, and fresh gameplay content. Following the end of Season 4, NetEase is now rolling out the Season 5 update, promising plenty of new content for players to enjoy. Marvel Rivals: A new skin, called Gambit’s “Thieves Guildmaster", will be available after the update.(YouTube/Marvel Rivals)

Marvel Rivals Season 5 launch

The season 5 updates go live on November 14, 2025, on all platforms. The main highlight of the update is the arrival of New Strategist: Gambit. Players can now add him to their character roster and play him in battle, the game’s official website stated.

Along with Gambit, a new map called Times Square will be available for players to explore. Two new skins are also being added to the in-game store: Gambit’s “Thieves Guildmaster” and Magneto’s “Temporal Tyrant.”

A new event called Elder’s Chessboard will start on the same day. Players participating in this event can get the free Spider-Man Iron Spider skin. Season 5 has a brand new battle pass with exclusive skins, items, and rewards. New accessories will also be added to the store so players can customize their characters, too, as reported by marvelrivals.com.

Marvel Rivals: Updates in late November

From November 21 to 28, players can expect more content. New costumes for Magik and Doctor Strange will be added. On November 28, the game’s anniversary event will begin, bringing special costumes for some characters.

The biggest update during this period is the launch of a new map called Grand Garden. This map will be the main stage for a new 18v18 game mode called Conquest Annihilation, which allows larger teams to battle in exciting new ways.

Marvel Rivals: Season 5.5 update

On December 12, the game will get a new update called Season 5.5. It will add a new hero, fun new costumes, and special events that gamers can try for a short time. Players will also get new content to make the game more exciting and fun all season long.

New season 5 brings a mix of new heroes, maps, skins and events, giving both new and seasoned players plenty to enjoy in Season 5 of Marvel Rivals. With updates all the way to December, this season promises fun for all

FAQs

1. When does Marvel Rivals Season 5 start?

Season 5 of Marvel Rivals launches on November 14, 2025, across all platforms.

2. Which new character is joining Marvel Rivals in Season 5?

Gambit is the new Strategist joining the game in Season 5.

3. What new maps and events are coming in Marvel Rivals Season 5?

Season 5 introduces the Times Square and Grand Garden maps, along with events like Elder’s Chessboard and the anniversary celebration.