Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies guide: How to unlock Napalm Burst and boost your weapon damage

Napalm Burst is one of the most powerful and popular Ammo Mods available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies. This Ammo Mod adds Fire damage to your bullets. When the mod activates, it sets zombies on fire and deals damage over time, even after you stop shooting. This burning effect helps players control large crowds, slow enemy pushes, and weaken stronger zombies before they get too close. Here's how Napalm Burst works in Black Ops 7.(YouTube/Call of Duty)

According to Eurogamer’s guide on Black Ops 7 Zombies weapons and equipment, Ammo Mods like Napalm Burst are important tools that greatly improve a player’s chances of surviving higher rounds. Napalm Burst has appeared in previous Zombies titles, and its return in Black Ops 7 makes it a familiar and reliable upgrade for many players.

How to unlock Napalm Burst: Level requirement and research

The official Call of Duty blog clearly explains that Napalm Burst becomes available once players reach Level 35. This makes it a mid-progress unlock, meaning new players will need to play several matches and earn experience before gaining access to it. Once Level 35 is reached, the Ammo Mod is automatically unlocked for use.

The Call of Duty blog also states that Napalm Burst requires three total Augments to unlock through the Research system. Augments allow players to strengthen their loadouts, and collecting them helps unlock additional upgrades. Players who focus on gathering Augments through missions, contracts, and rewards will be able to complete the Research requirement faster.

Why Napalm Burst is worth unlocking

Napalm Burst is valuable because it helps deal with increasing zombie difficulty in later rounds. The Fire damage spreads across groups, allowing players to hurt many enemies at once without using extra ammo. Game Rant notes that Ammo Mods are limited per life and may re-lock when players choose to Prestige. If that happens, Napalm Burst can be unlocked again using an Unlock Token, making progression flexible.

With strong burn damage, simple unlock requirements, and high usefulness in crowded situations, Napalm Burst is one of the best Ammo Mods in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

FAQs

1. How do you unlock Napalm Burst in Black Ops 7 Zombies?

You can unlock Napalm Burst by reaching Player Level 35. It also needs three Augments to unlock through Research, as confirmed by the official Call of Duty blog.

2. What does the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod do?

Napalm Burst adds Fire damage to your bullets and gives each shot a chance to set zombies on fire, dealing damage over time. It is one of the best Ammo Mods for crowd control.

3. Do you need an Unlock Token for Napalm Burst?

If you Prestige and the mod becomes locked again, you may need to use an Unlock Token to access Napalm Burst.