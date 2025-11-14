How to watch Glen Powell’s The Running Man: theatrical release, digital rollout and more

Paramount’s new take on The Running Man, led by Glen Powell and directed by Edgar Wright, has pushed one question into the foreground: where and when can people watch it? With the film rebooting Stephen King’s story for a 2025 rollout, the viewing options are coming into focus. The Running Man is out in theatres today.(AP)

The Running Man: Theatrical release date and formats

The Running Man is out in theatres today, November 14, 2025. The date moved around earlier this year. It also lands on the same day as Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which means a crowded Friday for new releases, according to Variety.

At launch, theatres will be the only way to watch it. IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX formats are planned, with standard screenings available nationwide.

Tickets will appear on major platforms once bookings open, including:

– Fandango

– Regal

– Alamo Drafthouse

– Cinemark

– Cineplex

Viewers looking for the first possible showtime will have to go through the theatrical listings. Paramount has not announced early previews.

Streaming timeline on Paramount+

A streaming date has not been announced, but the studio’s pattern gives a close estimate. Recent titles, like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, followed a 60-day window before landing on Paramount+, as confirmed by Collider.

Using that model, The Running Man can be expected to arrive January 13, 2026, as per Games Radar. It may shift slightly if the action film performs unusually well at the box office or if the window is contractually extended, something that happened with Tom Cruise titles. For now, January remains the closest projection.

Digital release for early at-home viewing

Digital availability usually comes earlier than streaming. This option allows viewers to rent or purchase the film without waiting for Paramount+, though the studio could push the date if the theatrical run remains strong, according to Decider.

The path is straightforward: theatres first, digital next, streaming last. With Powell leading and Wright reshaping the original premise, Paramount is setting up a multi-platform release aimed at viewers who plan ahead, whether they intend to book a ticket or wait for an at-home option.

