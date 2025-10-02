Black Ops 7 beta start time: How to redeem BO7 access code? Maps, modes and rewards details

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta gives players a first look at the game before its official release on November 14. This test period is designed to gather community feedback and fine-tune gameplay for launch. If you managed to get an early access code through CoD Next Twitch Drops, or you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, then you'll be able to start playing today. Call of Duty Black Ops 7 drops this November.(X/@callofduty)

The Black Ops 7 beta starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST.

How to Get Early Access

There are two ways to secure early access to the Open Beta:

Digital pre-orders or purchases made through the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Battle.net, or Steam will automatically qualify. No codes are needed—when Early Access begins, you’ll be able to download the Beta immediately.

Retail pre-orders from participating stores will include a 13-character Early Access code printed on your receipt or sent via email. This code must be redeemed at callofduty.com/betaredeem.

Players who subscribe to certain Game Pass plans (Ultimate, PC, or Console) are also eligible for Early Access without needing a code.

Redeeming Beta Codes

If you received a code from a retailer, head to the official redemption site, log in with your Activision account, and register your code. Once verified, you’ll be emailed an Early Access Beta token closer to the start date. Make sure your email address in your Activision profile is current to avoid missing important updates.

Platforms

The Open Beta will be available on:

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

PC (Battle.net, Steam, Xbox PC)

Codes are tied to the platform you choose during registration, so select carefully if you have multiple linked accounts.

FAQs

Didn’t receive a code with a retail pre-order? Contact your retailer directly.

Lost or unreadable code? Your retailer must issue a replacement.

Tokens availability? Tokens will be distributed via email and at callofduty.com/betaredeem just before the Beta begins.

Pre-load option? Details on pre-loading will be shared soon.

Worldwide access? Availability may vary depending on region and retailer.

Important Notes

A stable internet connection is required.

Minimum Beta duration is two days.

Access dates and platform availability may shift.

Online multiplayer subscriptions (Xbox Live Gold, PS Plus) may be required.

Maps and rewards

Activision has revealed a full breakdown of what’s coming in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta, including new maps, classic multiplayer modes, and the debut of the all-new Overload mode.

Maps

Players will drop into a mix of core multiplayer arenas and a new Zombies survival setting:

The Forge

Cortex

Exposure

Imprint

Vandorn Farm (Zombies Survival Map)

Modes

The Beta will showcase staple multiplayer options along with a fresh addition:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Overload (new mode)

Beta Rewards

Progressing through the Beta isn’t just about testing the game, you’ll unlock exclusive rewards that transfer to the full release. Here’s the full milestone list:

Level 2: “Beta Player” Animated Emblem

Level 6: “Gun Flex” Emote

Level 11: “Beta Neon” Sticker

Level 15: “Beta Beasts” Weapon Charm

Level 20: “Beta Maverick” JSOC Operator Skin

Level 20 (Pre-order bonus): “Beta Leader” Guild Operator Skin

Level 23: “Beta Survivor” Loading Screen

Level 27: “Beta Conqueror” Calling Card

Level 30: “Beta Legend” Weapon Blueprint (M15 Mod 0)

All items unlocked during the Beta will carry over to your account when the game launches.