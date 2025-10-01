Marvel Rivals season 4.5: Release date, time, introduction of Daredevil and everything you need to know

NetEase Games has revealed major news for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. In a new video update, creative director Guangguang explained the arrival of Daredevil, Team-Up adjustments, and even a brand-new game mode. Fans also learned the official release date and time for the update. Marvel Rivals season 4.5 release date, patch notes, and new hero Daredevil(X/@MarvelRivals)

Daredevil joins the fight

The biggest highlight of Season 4.5 is the introduction of Daredevil. Guangguang described him as a duelist hero who can choose a target, close gaps with agility, and deliver rapid attacks with his Billy Clubs. This makes him a strong option for players who prefer fast-paced combat and focused takedowns, according to esports.

Team-Up ability changes

Season 4.5 also brings changes to Team-Up abilities. Some combinations are being removed, while others are being added. The Ragnarok Rebirth Team-Up between Hela and Thor will no longer be available. Namor is also being taken out of the Gamma Charge Team-Up with Hulk and Black Panther.

To balance this, NetEase is introducing new options. Players can look forward to Bestial Hunt, a Team-Up between Daredevil and The Punisher, and Deep Wrath, a Team-Up between Hela and Namor.

New mode and seasonal events

Guangguang also teased a brand-new game mode that will be officially revealed at the Thailand Game Show on October 17. Alongside this, the update will feature a Halloween event with themed costumes to celebrate the season.

Cross-progression testing

Another detail mentioned is that a small group of players will get to test cross-progression in Season 4.5. This feature will officially launch for everyone with Season 5.0.

Release date and time

NetEase Games confirmed that Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 will launch worldwide on October 10, 2025 at 10 a.m. UTC. Since the update arrives at the same time everywhere, players can track the official countdown to know exactly when it goes live in their region.

Equivalent times include 3 a.m. PT, 6 a.m. ET, 12 p.m. CEST, and 7 p.m. JST/KST, among others.

With Daredevil entering the roster, new Team-Ups, a surprise mode, and festive Halloween content, Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 looks like an exciting mid-season update for fans.

