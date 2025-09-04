Watch | Marvel Rivals Season 4 trailer: All you need to know about Angela, Daredevil

With Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 soon coming to an end, NetEase has introduced two new heroes, Angela and Daredevil, who will come out in the upcoming Season 4. The developer confirmed the latest additions to the Marvel Rivals in an all-new animated trailer. According to Forbes, Angela will be coming out with the launch of the fourth season, while Daredevil is set for the mid-season drop. Marvel Rivals Season 4 trailer introduces new heroes, Angela and Daredevil.(X/@marvelrivals)

Marvel Rivals Season 4: What to expect?

The new trailer for the game confirms that the next season has been titled The Heart of the Dragon. This means that the storyline will focus on Shou Lao, besides introducing the K’un L’un map to the game, according to Beebom.

When Season 4 drops, Angela will be made available as the next playable hero for gamers. Later on, Daredevil gets to join the fight at the time of Season 4.5. As of now, the developer has not unveiled many details regarding the roles and abilities of the two heroes. People can expect more details to be unveiled in the next few days, ahead of the Season 4 launch.

According to Polygon, Angela is a "Vanguard-class hero". Since Matt Murdock goes Super Saiyan in the latest trailer for Season 4, this indicates that the 'Man Without Fear' could have a major role to play in the gameplay.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 official description

The official description for Marvel Rivals Season 4 states, "The Timestream Entanglement has drawn the Seven Capitals together, forming the Heart of Heaven. After Knull’s fall, Hela is imprisoned in the An'Hay-Zhidi, where Dizang—Devil of the Eighth City—dares her to atone for her sins."

However, Angela is not going to forgive her betrayal and will be seen arriving in Heart of Heaven and asking for Hela to be handed over. As they fight, a major danger stirs in the form of Doctor Doom, who looks forward to taking control of the Chronal Chi of the slumbering dragon Shou-Lao.

FAQs

1. Where to play Marvel Rivals?

Fans can play the game across multiple platforms like PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. The game is now being made available for PlayStation 4 as well.

2. When will Marvel Rivals Season 4 release?

It will come out on September 12.

3. Who are the new heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 4?

Among these include Angela and Daredevil.