Charlie Cox's parents accidentally watched Ben Affleck's Daredevil: ‘Doesn't even look like you’

Actor Charlie Cox recently revealed that there was a hilarious snafu at his home when he tried to teach his parents how to navigate Disney+. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor said that his parents had a hilarious reaction after watching Ben Affleck’s Daredevil instead of his new web series, Daredevil: Born Again. (Also Read: Daredevil Born Again review: The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is here to remind MCU what excellent storytelling looks like) Ben Affleck played Daredevil in the 2023 film, and Charlie Cox played the same role in the web series.

Charlie Cox parents react hilariously to Ben Affleck’s Daredevil

Charlie joked on the show that figuring out their account on the platform was a ‘bit of an ordeal’ because he doesn’t live with them. He said that he gave them instructions on how to navigate and watch his show on FaceTime, resulting in a comedy of errors.

He said after he finally helped them set up the account, he called for their feedback and they first said, “They said, yeah no, yeah, good. Very good. Quite similar to the original show from…and I went, what? How?’ And they said, well, you know, the bit with the backstory and your dad.”

Turns out his parents had re-watched the old show which ran on Netflix instead of the new one. When he asked them to head to Disney+ and call him after watching it, they hilariously called him 20 minutes later, saying, “This can’t be right! I was like, what? And he goes, doesn’t even look like you! I’m like, right, that is Ben Affleck.”

The third time was the charm, and his parents eventually watched Daredevil: Born Again and were ‘very pleased’ with it, says the actor.

About Daredevil

In 2003, Ben Affleck played Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who fights for justice in the courtroom and, come evening, on the streets of New York as a masked vigilante. Jennifer Garner, Michael Clarke Duncan, Colin Farrell, Joe Pantoliano, Jon Favreau, and David Keith also starred in the film based on Marvel Comics.

Charlie first played the same role in the Daredevil web series from 2015-2018. He also had a cameo in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2022 web series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the 2025 animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. He now headlines Daredevil: Born Again.