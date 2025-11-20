Fortnite down: Company issues first update as thousands complain of outage

Fortnite was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. At the time of writing, Downdetector noted that over 2000 people were facing problems. Fortnite logo seen on a screen.(Unsplash)

Fortnite also issued an update on social media. They said: “We're aware of issues preventing people from playing Fortnite at the moment. We're looking into the issue and we'll let you know when we've fixed things up.”

People complain about Fortnite outage

Several people complained about the issues they were facing. “I cant loggin on PC.. Login timed out,” one person wrote on the Downdetector comment section. Another said they were facing this issue in the Blitz Royale mode. “Same here but only in Blitz Royale mode,” they wrote.

Many took to X as well to voice their complaints. One person exclaimed, “fortnite down or something it’s not letting me play LET ME INNN.” Another added, “Is fortnite down,” and followed it up with a crying emoticon.

Yet another person addressed Fortnite, saying “Your servers are down!!!”.

With the current crop of problems, matchmaking was also an issue for fans trying to enjoy the game. Complains about the same were posted on social media.

This comes after the massive outage earlier this month during the Simpsons update. Epic Games Store encountered issues, preventing users from logging in. Combined with the scheduled downtime for Fortnite servers ahead of the launch of the Fortnite x The Simpsons crossover miniseries, many fans were left frustrated.

Currently, the status page shows there is a partial outage and most people are likely to encounter issues with logging in and matchmaking, which have been the crux of the complaints online too. Downdetector is now showing a dip in the number of people experiencing problems. However, there has been no update on the resolution time, or the cause for the ongoing problem from the company's side.